May 01, 2017 12:52 PM

KC woman calls 911 in severe pain; paramedics discover she’s been shot

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

A Kansas City woman called police after she was awakened early Sunday by sharp pains. Paramedics discovered she had been shot.

Officers and paramedics responded to a home in the 7200 block of Bales Avenue around 1:45 a.m. The victim had called 911 complaining about being in severe pain. Paramedics who examined her discovered she had been shot.

The woman said she was asleep in a bedroom in the rear of the house but did not hear a gunshot or see anything suspicious.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was not available.

Police later found a single bullet hole in a window of the residence. Investigators have not determined if the shooting was random.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

