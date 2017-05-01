KC woman calls 911 in severe pain; paramedics discover she’s been shot

A Kansas City woman called police after she was awakened early Sunday by sharp pains. Paramedics discovered she had been shot.
Officers and paramedics responded to a home in the 7200 block of Bales Avenue around 1:45 a.m. The victim had called 911 complaining about being in severe pain. Paramedics who examined her discovered she had been shot.
The woman said she was asleep in a bedroom in the rear of the house but did not hear a gunshot or see anything suspicious.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was not available.
Police later found a single bullet hole in a window of the residence. Investigators have not determined if the shooting was random.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
