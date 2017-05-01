Crime

May 01, 2017 12:07 PM

Police release IDs of four killed in shooting at Topeka special needs home

The Associated Press

TOPEKA

Authorities have released the names of a suspected gunman and three victims who died in a weekend attack at a Topeka home for people with special needs.

Police on Monday identified the victims in Sunday’s attack as 29-year-old Larry Gueary, 20-year-old Soren Galvez and 64-year-old Jesus Galvez. They identified the suspected attacker as 25-year-old Joshua Gueary and say he apparently killed himself. Another victim was injured in the attack but is expected to survive.

Topeka Police Lt. Colleen Stuart declined to say whether the men were related or how they were associated with the home, but she said more information on the attack would be released later Monday.

