KCPD investigate shooting at Northland hotel

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday at a hotel in the 1600 block of Parvin Road, leaving one person with a non life-threatening injury.
Arriving officers encountered a person armed with a two firearms and cash when they arrived at the hotel around 1:30 a.m. They found the victim.
No other details were released and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments