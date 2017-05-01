Crime

May 01, 2017 10:37 AM

KCPD investigate shooting at Northland hotel

By Glenn E. Rice

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday at a hotel in the 1600 block of Parvin Road, leaving one person with a non life-threatening injury.

Arriving officers encountered a person armed with a two firearms and cash when they arrived at the hotel around 1:30 a.m. They found the victim.

No other details were released and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

