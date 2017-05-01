Trial set to begin Monday in attempted murder of Wyandotte County deputy

The last of three men charged with attempting to kill a Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy is scheduled to go to trial Monday.
Charles Bowser, 20, is charged in Wyandotte County District Court with attempted capital murder in the March 4, 2015, shooting of Deputy Scott Wood.
Wood was shot seven times inside a Kansas City, Kan., convenience store when three men stormed in to rob the business while he was visiting with the store clerk.
Two other suspects, Cecil Meggerson and Dyron King were previously tried and convicted. Both men were sentenced to life prison sentences.
Wood testified at their trial early last year that he was in uniform when he stopped on his way home from work at a 7-Eleven on Shawnee Drive near Interstate 635.
The deputy was talking to the store clerk and had his back to the door when three armed men burst in and forced him to the ground at gunpoint. Both Wood and the clerk were pistol-whipped.
One of the gunmen took Wood’s handgun before they began firing shots at him. One bullet shattered his jaw. Another hit him in the shoulder, and five more struck him in the chest and abdomen.
Bowser’s trial is scheduled to last two weeks.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
