Crime

April 29, 2017 10:46 PM

One person injured after shooting on South Eighth Street in KCK

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A man was seriously wounded after being shot Saturday in Kansas City, Kan.

Police said the man was shot about 8:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Eighth Street.

The man is believed to be in his mid-20s. He was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

