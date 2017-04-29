One person injured after shooting on South Eighth Street in KCK

A man was seriously wounded after being shot Saturday in Kansas City, Kan.
Police said the man was shot about 8:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Eighth Street.
The man is believed to be in his mid-20s. He was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.
Officers working a shooting in the 200 block of S 8th. Injuries appear life threatening.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 30, 2017
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments