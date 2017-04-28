Crime

Man sentenced in killing of teen at Kansas City water park

A 20-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for his role in the 2015 killing of a 14-year-old girl at a Kansas City water park.

Isaac M. Carter was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court, where a jury in March found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Alexis Kane.

A judge sentenced Carter to seven years in prison on the manslaughter charge and three years for armed criminal action. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

Two other men have also been convicted in the death of the middle school student.

Dominic McDaniel, 20, pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He was also scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing was continued.

And earlier this month, a jury found 19-year-old Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Alexis, who attended Smith-Hale Middle School, was beaten and shot to death Jan. 11, 2015, at The Bay Water Park in the 7100 block of Longview Road.

