Suspect surrenders after standoff with Kansas City police in Ruskin Heights area

A man who allegedly threatened to shoot officers has surrendered after a standoff with Kansas City police Friday.
The incident began about 11 a.m. Friday in the 11100 block of Herrick Avenue when police were called because a woman was screaming in the street.
The woman told police that she had just moved out of the house and her boyfriend was not allowing her to remove her property.
When officers talked to the man, he said he would shoot officers if they tried to arrest him, police reported. The man reportedly has numerous warrants for his arrest.
Officers had set up a perimeter around the home in the Ruskin Heights area. Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, the man came out and was taken into custody.
