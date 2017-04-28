Man charged with spitting tobacco into the faces of Clay County police officers

A 30-year-old Kearney man has been charged with assaulting several officers for allegedly spitting tobacco into their faces.
Kevin Wade Dodd, 30, is charged in Clay County Circuit Court with four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
The incident occurred early Thursday morning when officers were called to a disturbance at a house in Kearney.
After learning that Dodd had a protection order against him filed by a woman who was also at the residence, officers attempted to arrest Dodd, according to court documents.
During the arrest, he allegedly spit tobacco juice, striking a Kearney officer in the mouth, and a Clay County sheriff’s deputy in the eye.
He is also accused of trying to head-butt one officer and kicking another officer in the leg before he was subdued.
The deputy was taken to a hospital to have her eye flushed out, according to the documents.
Bond for Dodd was set at $50,000.
