Former Kansas City postal carrier sentenced for distribution of PCP

A former Kansas City postal carrier was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for helping to distribute PCP.
Carol Barfield, 65, was sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty last November to conspiring with another man to distribute the drug.
Her co-defendant, Michael Garrett, would mail bottles of the drug to addresses on Barfield’s postal route in Kansas City. He would then have her deliver them to others in the area.
Garrett, 57, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.
In exchange for helping Garrett, Barfield said he bought her clothes, fixed her car and gave her money.
