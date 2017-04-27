Phony bail bondsman sentenced for rape of woman in KCK

A man who was convicted of breaking into a Kansas City, Kan., woman’s home and raping her was sentenced Thursday to more than 18 years in prison.
Ryan E. Pederson, 35, of Grain Valley, was wearing “police-type clothing and equipment” and thought the home belonged to a drug dealer he intended to rob, according to testimony at his trial earlier this year.
But the home was occupied by a young couple and their children.
After the intruders did not find any drugs or money during the 2015 incident, the woman was raped upstairs while her husband and children were held downstairs by an accomplice.
A Wyandotte County District Court jury in January found Pederson guilty of rape, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum asked the judge to sentence Pederson according to sentencing guidelines, while his attorney, Bill Dunn, asked the judge to depart from the guidelines.
Pederson did not speak before his sentencing.
Family and friends described him as a kindhearted, hard-working father and friend and asked the judge for leniency.
But District Judge Bill Klapper said instead of leaving after not finding money or drugs, Pederson chose to sexually assault the victim.
“There’s no conceivable way to explain the the rape of the victim,” he said. “Your actions were overwhelmingly disastrous to the victim.”
Klapper sentenced him to 18 years and five months in prison, which fell within the range of sentencing guidelines.
“This is the day you must atone for the things you have done,” the judge said.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
