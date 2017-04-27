Worker reportedly robbed while picking up trash along Trolley Track Trail in Waldo

A man working for Waldo Community Improvement reportedly told police that he was robbed while picking up trash along the the Trolley Track Trail.
The man told police he was working to keep the trail clean when he was attacked and robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to KMBC.
The man was working on a part of the trail to the east of Wornall Road when a man walked out of a wooded area pointing a gun. The robber demanded that the victim’s money.
The robber then struck the victim on the back of the head with the gun, according to KMBC.
After the victim handed over his wallet, the robber fled to the east toward Brookside Road. The victim ran to the Pizza Hut in the 7600 block of Wornall.
