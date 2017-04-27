Crime

April 27, 2017 6:47 AM

Worker reportedly robbed while picking up trash along Trolley Track Trail in Waldo

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A man working for Waldo Community Improvement reportedly told police that he was robbed while picking up trash along the the Trolley Track Trail.

The man told police he was working to keep the trail clean when he was attacked and robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to KMBC.

The man was working on a part of the trail to the east of Wornall Road when a man walked out of a wooded area pointing a gun. The robber demanded that the victim’s money.

The robber then struck the victim on the back of the head with the gun, according to KMBC.

After the victim handed over his wallet, the robber fled to the east toward Brookside Road. The victim ran to the Pizza Hut in the 7600 block of Wornall.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas City police seek tips in string of burglaries in Crossroads

Kansas City police seek tips in string of burglaries in Crossroads 3:46

Kansas City police seek tips in string of burglaries in Crossroads
Overland Park police sergeant wrestles gun from man after car stop 1:39

Overland Park police sergeant wrestles gun from man after car stop
Woman falls from truck during KC police pursuit 2:47

Woman falls from truck during KC police pursuit

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos