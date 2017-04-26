Falsely imprisoned for 23 years? Court to hear evidence on freeing Lamonte McIntyre

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 Witness describes standoff and arrest of man accused of killing Casey Eaton Pause 1:04 Gun store fortified with concrete barriers and unfriendly dogs 0:58 Raw video: Police arrest man accused of killing Casey Eaton 2:12 KCK mother mourns loss of second daughter to homicide 1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting 2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero 2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 2:32 Cerner's new Innovations complex is open in Kansas City 2:23 Students protest against racism and bullying at Fort Osage High School 0:58 How Kansas City's taxis became more like Uber Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Lamonte McIntyre, 40, has been behind bars for 22 years for a double homicide that not even the victims' families think he committed. Kansas City area attorney Cheryl Pilate revealed details of this piece in a 6-volume motion for exoneration in July, 2016, after investigating the case for seven years. Shelly Yang, Eric Adler, Tammy Ljungblad, Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star