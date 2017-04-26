Kansas City police are investigating a string of burglaries that occurred in the Crossroads Arts District. If you have any information in these cases, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000. Kansas City Police Department
Minivan-driving thieves break into KC Crossroads Arts District businesses

By Glenn E. Rice

April 26, 2017 2:45 PM

Kansas City police are investigating a string of burglaries that occurred recently at several businesses in the Crossroads Arts District.

Three restaurants and an advertising company were among the businesses hit.

On Monday, four people arrived in a red or burgundy Nissan Quest minivan at one of the locations about 3:30 a.m. The four accomplices broke into the business and stole several computers. Two of the burglars had been to the location two hours earlier. They used flashlights to look through the windows, police said.

The burglars wore gloves, hooded sweatshirts and masks that covered their faces, according to police.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

