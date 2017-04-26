KC teen charged as adult with shooting his cousin’s house

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a Kansas City teenager with opening fire into a house occupied by his relatives.
Dezzman Clemons, 16, faces weapons and armed criminal action charges in a shooting that happened Feb. 19 in the 2900 block of Olive Street.
Prosecutors have asked that bond be set at $150,000. On Tuesday, juvenile authorities certified Clemons to face adult criminal charges.
Several days after the shooting, police arrested Clemons, who was hiding inside a bedroom closet at a residence several blocks away from the shooting at 28th Street and Park Avenue.
According to court records, a woman said she was sitting on her front porch when a gray four-door car drove south on Olive Street.
Clemons, who was seated in the rear seat behind the driver, leaned out of the window, pointed a small gray handgun and shouted, “(Expletive), I’m going to kill you,” prosecutors said.
Clemons is the woman’s cousin, the court documents said.
A witness said he heard several gunshots, then looked out the window and saw a gray four-door car speed south on Olive Street.
Officers later found spent shell casings and several small bullet holes in the ceiling of the front porch.
Several days after the shooting, investigators found Clemons at the back of the house at 28th and Park Avenue. He allegedly ran from officers to an upstairs bedroom, where he hid in the closet and refused officers’ repeated attempts to get him to surrender. Clemons eventually exited the closet. Officers wrestled him to the floor and arrested him, court records stated.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments