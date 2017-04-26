Crime

April 26, 2017 1:03 PM

Overland Park man sentenced to five days in jail for killing of pet cat

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A 43-year-old Overland Park man has been ordered to serve five days in jail and donate $1,000 to an animal charity for the killing of a pet cat.

Kristin Karl Kaufman was sentenced in Johnson County District Court where he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.

Kaufman was placed on probation for one year. He was ordered to serve five days of “shock time” in jail as a condition of probation.

If he violates any conditions of probation he would have to serve up to one year in jail.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435

