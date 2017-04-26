I-435 ‘not the Kansas Speedway,’ Overland Park police say — with 130 tickets

Overland Park police say 130 speeding tickets were issued in a construction zone along Interstate 435 during a three-hour period this week.
Officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on Monday clocked vehicles going as fast as 95 mph in the 55 mph zone between Interstate 35 and Nall Avenue, police said.
Police spokesman, Officer John Lacy, said that in addition to the traffic citations, three arrests were made during the operation.
“435 is not the Kansas Speedway,” Lacy said.
He said police will continue extra enforcement in the area during the work project.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
