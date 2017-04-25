Three arrested after Hickman Mills student is threatened with handgun on Facebook Live

Kansas City police had four persons in custody after one of them allegedly threatened a Hickman Mills student with a handgun on Facebook Live.
Police responded to the incident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 9200 block of Corrington Avenue, near the Hickman Mills Freshman Center.
Police said one of the males was armed with a gun and waved the weapon at the student in a threatening manner.
Officers later located the males away from school property. One was immediately arrested. The two others fled but were arrested a short time later.
There was no evidence that the incident happened on school property, police said.
The Hickman Mills Freshman Center students saw the live post and reported it to the school administration. School and district security were contacted, as were Kansas City police, said Ruth Terrell, a district spokeswoman.
The Freshman Center was put on “soft lockdown,” meaning all building doors and classroom doors were locked. Students remained in their classrooms.
Students playing outside at nearby Dobbs Elementary School were moved indoors. Police formed a perimeter around the Freshman Center, Terrell said.
The students who reported seeing the post were commended by school administration.
“Our students want to be safe, and we want them safe,” Terrell said. “We practice this. This is why you have to share information so that we can protect you.”
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
