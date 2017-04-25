Woman falls from truck during KC police pursuit

A woman suffered a serious head injury Tuesday morning after tumbling out of a stolen truck that was fleeing from Kansas City police.
The driver of the stolen pickup truck was arrested after the brief high-speed chase.
The incident began shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday when officers spotted a truck that had been reported stolen.
The truck driver refused to stop and as police pursued it, a woman fell from the vehicle in the area of 26th Street and Michigan Avenue.
Officers on the scene reported that the woman sustained a serious head injury and an ambulance was called.
The driver of the truck continued eluding police until he was taken into custody in the area of 59th and Olive streets.
Tony Rizzo
