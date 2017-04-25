Crime

April 25, 2017 10:28 AM

Daytime burglars targeting homes in eastern Shawnee

By Tony Rizzo

Shawnee police are warning residents about a string of daytime burglaries in recent weeks.

Police said that five homes had been broken into in the eastern part of the city by someone who kicked in a front or back door.

Residents are being asked to be vigilant and call police if they see any suspicious people or vehicles.

Shawnee police are conducting extra patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Shawnee police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

