Overland Park police: Man approaches child, yells to get in car

Overland Park police are searching for a man who tried to lure a child into his car Monday.
An 11-year-old child was walking around 4 p.m. Monday in the 14100 block of Grant Street when a man asked the child to help find a lost dog.
When the child refused, the man reportedly yelled at the child to get into the car.
The child ran away.
Police say the man is a black or Hispanic male who work black pants, a black fleece jacket and a black ski mask. He drove a black Ford F-150 truck with an “I love Jesus” bumper sticker.
Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
