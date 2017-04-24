Crime

April 24, 2017 7:42 PM

Overland Park police: Man approaches child, yells to get in car

By Katy Bergen

Overland Park police are searching for a man who tried to lure a child into his car Monday.

An 11-year-old child was walking around 4 p.m. Monday in the 14100 block of Grant Street when a man asked the child to help find a lost dog.

When the child refused, the man reportedly yelled at the child to get into the car.

The child ran away.

Police say the man is a black or Hispanic male who work black pants, a black fleece jacket and a black ski mask. He drove a black Ford F-150 truck with an “I love Jesus” bumper sticker.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

