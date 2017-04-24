Man shot during KC party bus disturbance remains in serious condition

A man who was shot during a disturbance on a party bus remained in serious condition Monday, according to Kansas City police.
Two other men were shot during the incident late Saturday in the 6600 bock of East Truman Road. The shootings occurred inside the party bus, police said Monday.
Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.
Some party bus companies in town prohibit weapons on their buses. Police have not said what company bus was involved in Saturday’s shooting.
