April 24, 2017 2:44 PM

KC Police Chief Darryl Forté helps nab a suspected armed robber

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté on Monday helped a patrol officer arrest a man who allegedly held up a Dollar General store in south Kansas City.

Forté said he saw the man before the call was dispatched and officers responded. Officer Aaron Whitehead arrived at the scene after Forté alerted the dispatcher that he had seen the man minutes earlier. Forté and Whitehead arrested him together, and Forté removed a firearm from his pocket.

No word on whether anyone was hurt in the incident at the store in the 11100 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Forté has announced that he plans to retire at the end of May after more than 30 years with the Police Department, the last six as chief. Forté said he plans to attend law school.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

