KC police launch death investigation after finding woman dead inside home

Kansas City police launched a death investigation Monday after a woman was found dead inside a home in the 1300 block of East 62nd Street.
Officers were sent to the home just before 8 a.m. The woman was found inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
