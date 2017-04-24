Suspect in Casey Eaton killing in KCK is a registered sex offender

A Kansas City, Kan., murder suspect who allegedly fired shots at officers during a weekend standoff made his initial court appearance Monday.
Enemencio Lansdown, 41, is charged in Wyandotte County District Court with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting last week of 34-year-old Casey Eaton.
Lansdown has a lengthy criminal record and is listed on the Kansas Sex Offender Registry.
Eaton was the sister of Pamela Butler, a 10-year-old Kansas City, Kan., girl who was kidnapped and killed in 1999.
Eaton was killed last Wednesday outside a house in the 900 block of Kansas Avenue. She was killed about a block from a playground dedicated to her little sister.
Early Sunday morning, police and U.S. marshals found Lansdown back at the same house.
He allegedly fired shots at officers during a standoff that lasted about five hours before he surrendered.
Lansdown is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police identified him as Emenencio Lansdown, but court, prison and jail records show the spelling of his name as Enemencio.
His bond is set at $200,000 and his next appearance in Wyandotte County District Court is scheduled for May 2.
Monday’s court appearance was via closed-circuit television from the jail and was not open to the public.
He could face additional charges stemming from the standoff on Sunday.
Cherri West, the mother of Eaton and Pamela, said Monday that a relative observed the standoff and kept her apprised by phone throughout the incident.
West said she was relieved to hear that Lansdown had been arrested.
“Now I know he can’t be hurting anybody else,” she said. “Now Casey can get justice.”
Lansdown was convicted in 1999 of attempted indecent liberties with a child, according to court and prison records.
The charges involved a 14-year-old girl, according to the registry.
He was convicted of aggravated battery in 2004, according to court records.
And in 2014, he was sentenced to prison for eluding a police officer.
Lansdown was charged last year in Johnson County with leaving the scene of an injury accident.
A warrant for his arrest was issued in January when he failed to appear in court, according to Johnson County court records.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments