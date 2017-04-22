KC police search for baby after father took him in domestic dispute

Kansas City police issued an endangered person advisory on Saturday for a baby whose father took him from his mother after a domestic dispute.
Police are searching for 2-month-old Jordon Pierce Jr. and his father, Jordon Pierce, 24.
Pierce was involved in a dispute with the child’s mother Saturday at a home in the 9300 block of Bales Drive in south Kansas City, according to police. Pierce allegedly assaulted the mother and threatened her with a gun before taking the child and fleeing into the woods south of the home.
Police described Pierce as black, 5-foot-7, 155 pounds, with black hair in dread locks, brown eyes and wearing a white T-shirt.
Pierce Jr. is black, 8 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray onesie with a football on it.
Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or the nearest law enforcement, or call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5150.
