April 22, 2017 8:29 PM

KC police search for baby after father took him in domestic dispute

By Ian Cummings

Kansas City police issued an endangered person advisory on Saturday for a baby whose father took him from his mother after a domestic dispute.

Police are searching for 2-month-old Jordon Pierce Jr. and his father, Jordon Pierce, 24.

Pierce was involved in a dispute with the child’s mother Saturday at a home in the 9300 block of Bales Drive in south Kansas City, according to police. Pierce allegedly assaulted the mother and threatened her with a gun before taking the child and fleeing into the woods south of the home.

Police described Pierce as black, 5-foot-7, 155 pounds, with black hair in dread locks, brown eyes and wearing a white T-shirt.

Pierce Jr. is black, 8 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray onesie with a football on it.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or the nearest law enforcement, or call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5150.

