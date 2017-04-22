Seven DUI arrests made in Friday night sobriety checkpoint in KC

Kansas City police on Friday conducted a sobriety checkpoint at 50th Street and Prospect Avenue that stopped 120 cars and netted several arrests.
Seven motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Two drivers were taken in for having no license. Police arrested one person on a fugitive warrant.
Five motorists were cited for traffic offenses other than DUI and one was charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Rick Montgomery: 816-234-4410, @rmontgomery_r
Comments