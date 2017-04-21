KC police investigating sexual assault at Paseo Academy

Kansas City police are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened Monday evening at the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts.
School officials said a student alerted them about assault. Police also were notified and responded to the school. Details about the incident were not immediately available.
The Kansas City Public Schools issued the following statement:
“Since learning of these very serious and troubling allegations, KCPS administration is proceeding with a full investigation and is fully cooperating with the Kansas City Police Department. All district and state protocols are being and will continue to be followed throughout the investigation. We take the safety of our students very seriously, and are committed to ensuring that our buildings are safe and secure for our children.”
