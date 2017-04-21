Man arrested allegedly with drugs in Kansas City should have stayed in Vegas

For Hector Hernandez-Bobadilla, it really should have stayed in Vegas.
The “it” being the more than one pound of methamphetamine he was arrested with in Kansas City, according to court documents.
Hernandez-Bobadilla, 43, is now charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aggravated identity theft.
According to federal court documents, Hernandez-Bobadilla was arrested earlier this month after Kansas City police found 500 grams of the drug in his luggage at the Greyhound bus station.
He gave his name as Rogelio Robles and told detectives that he had used his tax refund to buy the drugs from someone he didn’t know at a nightclub in Las Vegas, according to the documents.
Hernandez-Bobadilla said he bought the drugs for $3,300 and planned to sell them in Indianapolis.
He told detectives that it was the first time he had bought methamphetamine, according to the documents.
