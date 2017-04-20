18-year-old charged in shooting that seriously injured man in Raytown

An 18-year-old man who allegedly shot and seriously injured another man after a verbal confrontation in Raytown was charged Thursday.
David A. Turner, of Raytown, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action for allegedly shooting the man Tuesday in Raytown.
According to court records, Turner told police he was approached by the man as Turner walked near East 56th Street and Woodson Road. The man, Turner told police, exchanged words with him and appeared aggressive, so Turner reportedly fired a handgun multiple times, hitting the man in the chest.
Court records state hospital emergency room doctors told a detective the victim was shot in the back.
Police found Turner walking near East 58th Street and Westridge Road with a handgun and shell casing in his pocket. He was arrested without incident.
Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond for Turner.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments