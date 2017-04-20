Kansas City man is found guilty in 2014 murder

A 33-year-old Kansas City man has been convicted in the 2014 killing of another man whose body was later dumped in rural Cass County.
A Jackson County Circuit Court jury late Wednesday found James Rhymer guilty of second-degree murder in the November 2014 killing of 45-year-old David Mendez.
Mendez was shot while inside a vehicle in the area of 12th Street and Ewing Avenue.
His body and a burned vehicle were later found in a field south of Harrisonville.
The jury also found Rhymer guilty of first-degree assault, kidnapping and three counts of armed criminal action.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 7.
Rhymer had been charged with murder in the 2012 killing of another man, but prosecutors later dropped the charges.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
