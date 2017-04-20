Kansas City business activist, 80, guilty of defrauding the VA

A longtime Kansas City neighborhood activist and owner of a medical business pleaded guilty Thursday to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs.
David L. Biersmith, 80, of Kansas City, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to the health care charge and one count of making a false statement to a federal agency.
Biersmith is the owner and operator of Industrial Medical Center, which has Kansas City and Independence locations. The business violated terms of a contract to conduct physical examinations on behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The business also is a drug and DNA testing center that contracted with other agencies to provide medical services to patients and physical examinations for drivers of commercial motor vehicles.
A former doctor who worked as a medical consultant for the business pleaded guilty in January to similar health care fraud charges.
Wayne Williamson, 74, had lost his medical license because of a previous health care fraud case, but performed disability examinations of patients through a contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The contract for those examinations required that they be conducted by a licensed provider.
Biersmith knew or should have known that Williamson was not authorized to conduct those examinations, according to Thursday’s plea agreement.
He has been a longtime leader in the Truman Road Corridor Association and has been active in Voice of the Faithful, a Catholic lay group.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments