KC man cited for allegedly pushing airline employee at KCI, captured on video

A 49-year-old Kansas City man is accused of shoving an airline employee after stepping off an American Airlines flight in an incident April 12 that was captured on video.
Edward N. Foster was cited by Kansas City International Airport police with intentionally inflicting injury for allegedly shoving the airline employee and causing him to trip over his luggage. The victim sustained cuts to both legs and a bruised forearm.
According to the citation report, Foster told airport police that the employee took up too much room in the aisle of the airplane and was being disrespectful to the other passengers.
Foster asked the employee if he could make room so more people could get off the plane. He also told the victim not to be rude to customers because the employee worked for the airline, the report stated.
Foster reportedly followed the employee outside the secure area and tried to take a picture of the man’s employee badge with his cellphone. The employee swiped at Foster, knocking the cellphone out of his hand, according to the citation.
Foster shoved the employee, causing him to trip over his luggage. Foster followed the employee outside and snapped a cellphone picture of the license plate of the vehicle that had pulled up for the employee.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments