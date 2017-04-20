Kansas City man convicted of child sex abuse

A 33-year-old Kansas City man has been convicted of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.
A Jackson County jury on Wednesday found Isidro Cruz-Basurto guilty of four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of first-degree child molestation.
According to court documents, Cruz-Basurto had sexual contact with the victim on multiple occasions from 2012 to 2014.
He faces up to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 8 in Jackson County Circuit Court.
