Crime

April 20, 2017 1:31 PM

Kansas City man convicted of child sex abuse

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A 33-year-old Kansas City man has been convicted of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

A Jackson County jury on Wednesday found Isidro Cruz-Basurto guilty of four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

According to court documents, Cruz-Basurto had sexual contact with the victim on multiple occasions from 2012 to 2014.

He faces up to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 8 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

