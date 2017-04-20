Crime

April 20, 2017 8:36 AM

KC police catch person accused of trying to set woman’s car and house on fire

Kansas City police arrested an assailant late Wednesday after the person tried set a woman’s car and her house on fire.

Officers responded to the house located in the 7100 block of Woodland Avenue about 11 p.m.

The victim said she was inside her house with another person when she noticed someone trying to light her car on fire and then saw the assailant try set her house on fire. The woman quickly dialed 911. Fire crews arrived and helped her extinguish the flames.

Officers located and arrested the assailant, police reported.

No other details were available.

