Woman found shot to death inside car in KCK.; homicide investigation underway

Police have an homicide investigation underway after finding a woman shot to death inside a car in the Armourdale community of Kansas City, Kan.
Police responded about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of Kansas Avenue after receiving reports of a possible shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, dead from a gunshot wound.
Police were withholding the identity of the victim until they could identify her and notify family members.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments