Police investigating discovery of body found inside car in KC

Police were trying to determine the cause of a man’s death after he was found dead inside a car Wednesday morning in Kansas City.
Officers discovered the body just before 8 a.m in the 3500 block of East 51st Street. They were called there on reports of an illegally parked car but were met with a foul odor coming from the vehicle.
Police said the car was towed to a processing facility, where a body was found inside.
The victim was described as a man in his 30s.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
