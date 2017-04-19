Crime

April 19, 2017 6:03 PM

Police investigating discovery of body found inside car in KC

By Toriano Porter

Police were trying to determine the cause of a man’s death after he was found dead inside a car Wednesday morning in Kansas City.

Officers discovered the body just before 8 a.m in the 3500 block of East 51st Street. They were called there on reports of an illegally parked car but were met with a foul odor coming from the vehicle.

Police said the car was towed to a processing facility, where a body was found inside.

The victim was described as a man in his 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

