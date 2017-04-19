Crime

April 19, 2017 4:49 PM

Maryland man accused of traveling to Kansas City area to have sex with a minor

By Tony Rizzo

A 22-year-old Maryland man has been charged with traveling across state lines with the intent to have sex with a 12-year-old Blue Springs girl.

William Lee Dela Cruz was previously charged by federal prosecutors in Kansas City with online sexual enticement of a child.

The crossing state lines charge was added in a federal grand jury indictment handed down Wednesday.

According to previously filed court documents, Dela Cruz and the girl had been communicating online since late last year.

Earlier this month, he reportedly drove to the Kansas City area and met the girl. They allegedly left the area together.

The girl’s disappearance triggered an Amber Alert. He was arrested, and the girl was found in eastern Missouri after a member of the public spotted them and called police.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

