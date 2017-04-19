Crime

April 19, 2017 1:22 PM

Hose and nozzle hanging from gas tank leads to DUI arrest in Clay County

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A Clay County sheriff’s deputy watching for drunk drivers early Wednesday didn’t have to look too hard before making an arrest.

The sheriff’s office said it best in a tweet later Wednesday: “When looking for drunk or impaired drivers at 1 a.m., we call dragging a gas hose and nozzle a clue.”

The deputy spotted the vehicle dragging the hose and nozzle from its gas tank about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Missouri 152 and North Church Road.

After pulling the vehicle over, its driver was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to the sheriff’s department.

And the hose and nozzle?

They were returned to the rightful owner, the sheriff’s department said.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog

Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog 0:45

Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog
Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer 2:05

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer
Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over 2:04

Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos