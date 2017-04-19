Hose and nozzle hanging from gas tank leads to DUI arrest in Clay County

A Clay County sheriff’s deputy watching for drunk drivers early Wednesday didn’t have to look too hard before making an arrest.
The sheriff’s office said it best in a tweet later Wednesday: “When looking for drunk or impaired drivers at 1 a.m., we call dragging a gas hose and nozzle a clue.”
The deputy spotted the vehicle dragging the hose and nozzle from its gas tank about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Missouri 152 and North Church Road.
After pulling the vehicle over, its driver was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to the sheriff’s department.
And the hose and nozzle?
They were returned to the rightful owner, the sheriff’s department said.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
