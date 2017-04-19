Woman sentenced for bribery, issuing fraudulent driver’s licenses in Johnson County

A former Johnson County driver’s license examiner was sentenced to prison Wednesday for accepting bribes to issue fraudulent licenses to people in the country illegally.
A Johnson County judge followed terms of a plea agreement and sentenced Samantha Jo Moore to two years and four months in prison.
Moore, 30, was given credit for the 304 days she has already served in jail.
She pleaded guilty last November to 51 counts of bribery, identity theft, official misconduct, computer crime, misuse of a driver’s license and filing fraudulent tax returns.
As a condition of her plea agreement, Moore will be required to participate in a training video for other employees of the Kansas Department of Revenue.
Moore worked at the Kansas Department of Revenue office in Mission from 2011 until her crimes were discovered in 2015.
She issued more than 50 fraudulent licenses over a two-year period and was paid $500 to $1,000 for each transaction, according to court documents filed in the case.
Many of those fraudulent licenses were for people in the United States illegally, according to the documents.
Dozens of people who received the licenses were also charged in the case. Five others who brought people seeking licenses to Moore were also charged.
Moore estimated that she made about $40,000 from the scheme, according to the documents.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
