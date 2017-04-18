Gladstone man accused of sending sexual messages to Winnetonka High School student

A 35-year-old Gladstone man faces child enticement charges after he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a Winnetonka High School student, according to Clay County prosecutors.
Joshua M. Miller reportedly met the student when she was a freshman at Winnetonka High School. Miller allegedly sent the student inappropriate messages on Facebook while he worked as a campus supervisor and as a chaperone for the school’s barbecue club, prosecutors said.
According to court records, the student received the messages from a person who identified himself as Jimmy Taylor. Investigators later learned that Miller used the false name Jimmy Taylor on a secret Facebook account.
Miller reportedly contacted the student using the barbecue club’s texting application, Remind 101. Miller allegedly told the student that no one else knew about his secret Facebook account and she should talk to him using that.
Miller allegedly sent the girl pictures of himself with his shirt off. Miller later reportedly told the student that he planned to attend the Smithville Barbecue Competition where they could be alone in his trailer and they could sleep together.
In March, another Winnetonka student allegedly said Miller told her that if they had sex, he would not tell anyone. The student said that incident happened in November.
Miller later reportedly told investigators that he had a secret Facebook account that he used to send messages to the girl. Miller also allegedly admitted that he told the student to delete all the Facebook messages.
