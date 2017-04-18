Paroled Kansas City man convicted of murder sentenced for selling cocaine

A man who once spent time in prison for the murder of a Kansas City teenager was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for dealing cocaine.
Todd K. Boyd, 38, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to 11 years in federal prison.
Boyd pleaded guilty last year to charges of cocaine distribution. The charges stemmed from a series of drug sales made to undercover police officers in December 2015.
In 2004, Boyd was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2001 killing of 16-year-old Ronald Johnson.
The teen was killed in a drive-by shooting outside his central Kansas City home after he was mistaken for someone else.
Boyd was driving the car used in the shooting. Another man who fired the shots was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Boyd was released on parole in August 2015.
