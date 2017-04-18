Crime

April 18, 2017 3:24 PM

Raytown police investigate nonfatal shooting on Woodson Road

By Glenn E. Rice

Raytown police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left the victim with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Woodson Road on a report of a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was not available.

Details of what prompted the shooting were not immediately available. Police arrested two men following the incident.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Comments

