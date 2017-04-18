Car fished out of Missouri River was stolen in Overland Park over the weekend

The car pulled out of the Missouri River in Kansas City Monday was last seen by its owner late Saturday night in Overland Park.

The owner reported to Overland Park police that she parked the 2007 Chevrolet Impala in a business parking lot in the 6700 block of West 121st Street.

She last saw her car around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Witnesses reported seeing the car go into the river north of downtown Kansas City Sunday night.

Divers located the vehicle Monday, and it was pulled out of the water by a tow truck.

It was unoccupied.

Overland Park detectives are now investigating the theft of the car. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.