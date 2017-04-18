Crime

April 18, 2017 10:53 AM

Independence police seeks help locating man charged in December fatal shooting

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

Independence police is seeking the public’s help locating a 26-year-old man who has been charged in the December shooting death of another man that occurred in the 1600 block of West 24th Terrace South.

Maurice T. Jones of Kansas City was charged March 24 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the slaying of Sharrieff Omar Muhammad. Police found the 37-year-old Independence resident Dec. 9 in the backyard of the residence on West 24th Terrace South.

Investigators identified Jones as a person of interest in the fatal shooting. Jones, who also is known as “Mo,” remains at large. Authorities issued a warrant for Jones’ arrest earlier this month.

Muhammad was raised in Kansas City and was the oldest of six siblings. He graduated from the Manual Career and Technical Center. After graduation, Muhammad briefly attended Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley.

He had various jobs before deciding to open a tattoo parlor.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog

Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog 0:45

Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog
Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer 2:05

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer
Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over 2:04

Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos