Independence police seeks help locating man charged in December fatal shooting

Independence police is seeking the public’s help locating a 26-year-old man who has been charged in the December shooting death of another man that occurred in the 1600 block of West 24th Terrace South.
Maurice T. Jones of Kansas City was charged March 24 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the slaying of Sharrieff Omar Muhammad. Police found the 37-year-old Independence resident Dec. 9 in the backyard of the residence on West 24th Terrace South.
Investigators identified Jones as a person of interest in the fatal shooting. Jones, who also is known as “Mo,” remains at large. Authorities issued a warrant for Jones’ arrest earlier this month.
Muhammad was raised in Kansas City and was the oldest of six siblings. He graduated from the Manual Career and Technical Center. After graduation, Muhammad briefly attended Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley.
He had various jobs before deciding to open a tattoo parlor.
