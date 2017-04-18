Crime

April 18, 2017 8:56 AM

KC woman suffers life-threatening injury after shooting on Myrtle Avenue

By Glenn E. Rice

A woman sustained a life-threatening injury in a shooting Monday evening at the 46th Terrace and Myrtle Avenue.

Officers responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m. They found the woman outside her car with an apparent gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital. The woman had two small children in the car but they were not harmed.

No other details were released. Police had no suspect information.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

