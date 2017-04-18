Man charged in four Kansas City area bank robberies

A 56-year-old man is charged with robbing three Kansas City area banks and credit unions this month and one last November.
Tam Henry Holmes, a Kansas City area resident, was charged late Monday in U.S. District Court with four counts of bank robbery.
Three of the robberies occurred in April.
The most recent was on April 15 at the First Federal Bank of Kansas City, 3500 Noland Road, in Independence.
According to documents filed in federal court, the robber handed a teller a note that read, “Give me all the money, hurry up, or I will hurt you.”
The teller complied and the man escaped with the money.
On April 3, Holmes allegedly robbed the Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union at 19341 East U.S. 40 in Independence.
In that case, the robber handed a note to a teller that read, “This is a robbery. Don’t pull any dye packs, bail or alarms. I know where you live,” according to the documents.
Again the teller complied and the robber fled.
On April 1, the Bank of the West at 850 S. Missouri 291 in Liberty was robbed by a man who showed a note to a teller that read, “This is a robbery, give me all your large bills.”
The robber fled after getting the money.
The first robbery occurred Nov. 16 at the Central Bank of Kansas City, 2301 Independence Ave.
According to court documents, the robber approached a teller and said, “700.”
He then repeated the number and the teller realized it was a robbery and he wanted $700, according to the documents.
The documents don’t say how Holmes was arrested, but he allegedly admitted to FBI agents on Sunday after his arrest that he had committed all four robberies.
Holmes previously spent more than 10 years in prison after he was convicted of drug-related charges in Camden County, Mo., according to court and prison records.
He was released on parole in 2012, prison records show.
Court records also show that Holmes has two pending warrants for his arrest. He is charged in Laclede County, Mo., with burglary and receiving stolen property, and in Jackson County he is charged with theft, records show.
