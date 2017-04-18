Crime

April 18, 2017 7:33 AM

Three men rob McDonald’s restaurant in Kansas City, North

By Robert A. Cronkleton

and Glenn E. Rice

Police were investigating the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant early Tuesday in Kansas City, North.

Three men, armed with handguns, walked into the restaurant near Missouri 152 and Church Street just after 3 a.m., according to police.

The robbers ordered everyone to the rear of the restaurant and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money toward the Wal-Mart parking lot across the street.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

