Three men rob McDonald’s restaurant in Kansas City, North

Police were investigating the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant early Tuesday in Kansas City, North.
Three men, armed with handguns, walked into the restaurant near Missouri 152 and Church Street just after 3 a.m., according to police.
The robbers ordered everyone to the rear of the restaurant and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money toward the Wal-Mart parking lot across the street.
No injuries were reported.
Deputies assisted @kcpolice at an Armed Robbery this morning at 152 Hwy & Church Rd. pic.twitter.com/ANW9fFOr5K— Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) April 18, 2017
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
