Crime

April 18, 2017 7:01 AM

Possible shooting along westbound I-470 slows traffic near Blue Ridge Boulevard

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Police are investigating a possible shooting along westbound Interstate 470 in Kansas City early in Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

Police responded to the possible shooting along westbound I-470 near Blue Ridge Boulevard about 6:30 a.m. Kansas City Fire Department also responded to the scene with a fire truck and ambulance.

Details were not available from police.

Emergency crews on the side of the road slowed traffic and caused it to back up beyond James A. Reed Road.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

