Crime

April 18, 2017 6:41 AM

Woman found on Independence railroad tracks with gunshot wound

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Police were investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning after a caller told them a woman was lying injured on railroad tracks in Independence.

The person called police about 4 a.m. and said the woman was lying on tracks near Independence and South Glenwood avenues. The caller told police that she might have been shot, police said.

When police arrived, they found the woman and determined that she had been shot. She was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries were not available.

Police had no suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 816-474-8477.

