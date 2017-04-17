Crime

April 17, 2017 8:04 PM

Olathe police search along Kansas 7 for suspects in assault

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

Olathe police temporarily closed Kansas 7 at Santa Fe Road on Monday during rush hour, reportedly as part of a search for two suspects in an assault.

According to local media reports, a police pursuit of the two suspects ended near Kansas 7 and Harold Street shortly before 4 p.m.

The two suspects were sought in connection with a reported assault near Walker and Johnston streets. At least one person was arrested. Helicopters circled the area during the search.

Kansas 7 was blocked to traffic for more than an hour as police reportedly searched for a second person.

Police later opened the road to traffic again.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog

Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog 0:45

Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog
Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer 2:05

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer
Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over 2:04

Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos