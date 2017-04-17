Olathe police search along Kansas 7 for suspects in assault

Olathe police temporarily closed Kansas 7 at Santa Fe Road on Monday during rush hour, reportedly as part of a search for two suspects in an assault.
According to local media reports, a police pursuit of the two suspects ended near Kansas 7 and Harold Street shortly before 4 p.m.
The two suspects were sought in connection with a reported assault near Walker and Johnston streets. At least one person was arrested. Helicopters circled the area during the search.
Kansas 7 was blocked to traffic for more than an hour as police reportedly searched for a second person.
Police later opened the road to traffic again.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
